How to Watch Miami (Ohio) vs. St. Cloud State in Men's College Hockey

No. 6 St. Cloud State takes the ice on Friday night for the first time since New Year's Day, facing a National Collegiate Hockey Conference opponent in Miami (Ohio).

Like many college sports teams this year, St. Cloud State has had an extended layoff due to a COVID-19 situation among the players on the roster. On Friday, the Huskies are set to play their first game since New Year's Day, when they host Miami (Ohio) for the first of two games between the two schools this weekend.

How to Watch Miami (Ohio) vs. St. Cloud State Today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WFTCDT – Minneapolis, MN)

Before they had to stop playing, the Huskies had won back-to-back games and three of their last four. That included an 8-1 win over No. 9 North Dakota. In their most recent game, they beat Bemidji State 5-2 behind two goals and an assist from sophomore forward Veeti Miettinen.

St. Cloud State comes into this weekend 12-6 on the season, but just 4-4 in conference play. That leaves them in fifth place in the NCHC, although they two have two games in hand on the rest of the conference.

Still, the Huskies have been one of the most complete teams in Division-I college hockey this year. They're one of only four teams to rank in the top 10 nationally in goals scored and goals allowed per game. Offensively, they rank seventh with 3.72 goals per game while allowing just 2.06 goals per game which rank sixth.

Will they be able to pick up where they left off in early January? Face-off for this one is set for 8:30 p.m. ET Friday night.

