Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami (Ohio) vs. St. Cloud State in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 6 St. Cloud State takes the ice on Friday night for the first time since New Year's Day, facing a National Collegiate Hockey Conference opponent in Miami (Ohio).

Like many college sports teams this year, St. Cloud State has had an extended layoff due to a COVID-19 situation among the players on the roster. On Friday, the Huskies are set to play their first game since New Year's Day, when they host Miami (Ohio) for the first of two games between the two schools this weekend.

How to Watch Miami (Ohio) vs. St. Cloud State Today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WFTCDT – Minneapolis, MN)

Live stream Miami (Ohio) vs. St. Cloud State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Before they had to stop playing, the Huskies had won back-to-back games and three of their last four. That included an 8-1 win over No. 9 North Dakota. In their most recent game, they beat Bemidji State 5-2 behind two goals and an assist from sophomore forward Veeti Miettinen. 

St. Cloud State comes into this weekend 12-6 on the season, but just 4-4 in conference play. That leaves them in fifth place in the NCHC, although they two have two games in hand on the rest of the conference.

Still, the Huskies have been one of the most complete teams in Division-I college hockey this year. They're one of only four teams to rank in the top 10 nationally in goals scored and goals allowed per game. Offensively, they rank seventh with 3.72 goals per game while allowing just 2.06 goals per game which rank sixth.

Will they be able to pick up where they left off in early January? Face-off for this one is set for 8:30 p.m. ET Friday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
21
2022

Miami (Ohio) vs. St. Cloud State

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (WFTCDT – Minneapolis, MN)
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17522135
NHL

How to Watch Wild at Blackhawks

1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Robin Salo (2) celebrates with defenseman Andy Greene (4), center Mathew Barzal (13), and left wing Anders Lee (27) after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers in the first period at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Arizona Coyotes vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) celebrates his goal with defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (14) and defenseman Dysin Mayo (61) and center Riley Nash (20) in the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 5, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and Brooklyn Nets guard David Duke Jr. (6) wrestle for the ball in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Nets at Spurs

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley (5) fight fort the ball during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 5, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) and forward Trendon Watford (2) guard Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) during the second half at Moda Center. The Heat won the game 115-109. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
college hockey
College Hockey

How to Watch Miami (Ohio) vs. St. Cloud State in Men's College Hockey

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy