How to Watch Miami (Ohio) at St. Cloud State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

St. Cloud State looks to sweep a two-game series against Miami (Ohio) after winning last night's matchup 11-1.

The St. Cloud State Huskies are one of the top teams in collegiate hockey. They are going against a Miami team that is struggling right now.

How to Watch the Miami (Ohio) vs St. Cloud State game:

Match Date: Jan. 22, 2021

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WFTCDT – Minneapolis, MN)

Live stream the Miami (Ohio) vs St. Cloud State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Huskies beat the RedHawks last night by a score of 11-1. Before last night, St. Cloud State had not played a game since Jan 1. due to the postponements of a few games.

St. Cloud State did not miss a beat and rolled to a victory. The last loss the Huskies had was in the first week of December.

It's a different story for the RedHawks, who have not won a game since the middle of December. 

The RedHawks are currently 4-17-2 on the season and hoping they can pull the upset tonight on St. Cloud State.

Matthew Barbolini of Miami leads the team in goals scored (eight) and teammate Ryan Savage is right behind him with seven.

Tune in to the game at 7:00 p.m. ET to see if Miami can pull out the major upset over St. Cloud State.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Miami (Ohio) at St. Cloud State

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (WFTCDT – Minneapolis, MN)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
