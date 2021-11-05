How to Watch Michigan State at Michigan in Men's College Hockey

Michigan State heads to rival Michigan for a two-game series in college hockey starting on Friday night.

Michigan State split a weekend series at Ohio State last weekend in their Big Ten openers. The Spartans slipped by the Buckeyes 2-1 on Friday but lost the finale 5-1 on Saturday.

Match Date: Nov. 5, 2021

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The loss dropped Michigan State's overall record to 4-3-1 and its conference record to 1-1. The Spartans have stumbled a bit lately after winning three of its first four games. Since then, they have won just one of their last four games.

On Friday, they hope they can get back on track when they take on hated rival Michigan.

The Wolverines also split their Big Ten opening series when they lost to Wisconsin on Saturday 4-2 after beating the Badgers 3-0 on Friday.

The loss dropped Michigan to 6-3 on the year and moved the team down a spot to No. 3 in the latest poll.

The Wolverines are one of the favorites to win the Big Ten this year, but they need to take advantage of playing at home and beat the Spartans twice.

Michigan is the better team so far this year, but rivalry games are tricky and the Spartans will come ready to play this weekend.

