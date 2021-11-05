Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Michigan State at Michigan in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Michigan State heads to rival Michigan for a two-game series in college hockey starting on Friday night.
    Author:

    Michigan State split a weekend series at Ohio State last weekend in their Big Ten openers. The Spartans slipped by the Buckeyes 2-1 on Friday but lost the finale 5-1 on Saturday.

    How to Watch Michigan State at Michigan in College Hockey Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 5, 2021

    Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Michigan State at Michigan match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The loss dropped Michigan State's overall record to 4-3-1 and its conference record to 1-1. The Spartans have stumbled a bit lately after winning three of its first four games. Since then, they have won just one of their last four games.

    On Friday, they hope they can get back on track when they take on hated rival Michigan.

    The Wolverines also split their Big Ten opening series when they lost to Wisconsin on Saturday 4-2 after beating the Badgers 3-0 on Friday.

    The loss dropped Michigan to 6-3 on the year and moved the team down a spot to No. 3 in the latest poll.

    The Wolverines are one of the favorites to win the Big Ten this year, but they need to take advantage of playing at home and beat the Spartans twice. 

    Michigan is the better team so far this year, but rivalry games are tricky and the Spartans will come ready to play this weekend.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    5
    2021

    Michigan State at Michigan in Men's College Hockey

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
