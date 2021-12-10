Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Notre Dame in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    After a win last Saturday in college hockey, No. 8 Notre Dame will look to start another streak this Friday night when they host Michigan State.
    Author:

    Heading into last weekend's two-game set with No. 17 Ohio State, No. 8 Notre Dame had won six straight games. They ended up splitting with the Buckeyes, but after a win on Saturday, they can officially start a new winning streak on Friday when hosting Michigan State in Big Ten action.

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Notre Dame Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Network

    Live stream Michigan State vs. Notre Dame on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In that 5-1 win on Saturday, Notre Dame got a goal and an assist from sophomore forward Ryder Rolston, who is second on the team with 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) on the season. Junior forward Max Ellis leads the team with 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) through 15 games.

    Notre Dame enters this Friday night's game 11-4 on the season and 5-3 in Big Ten play. The Irish are 7-2 at home in 2021.

    Michigan State also split their series last weekend, falling to Penn State on Friday before beating the Nittany Lions 4-3 on Saturday. Fifth-year forward Mitchell Lewandowski had a goal and two assists in that one, and leads the team with 17 points (6 goals, 11 assists) in just 11 games this season.

    The Spartans struggled when Lewandowski missed time earlier in the season, but they've won five of six games since he returned. They're now 9-6-1 on the season.

    Friday night's face-off in South Bend is at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can catch the game on NBC Sports Network.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    10
    2021

    Michigan State vs. Notre Dame

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Network
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 29, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Nets at Hawks

    3 minutes ago
    college hockey
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Notre Dame in Men's College Hockey

    3 minutes ago
    college hockey
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Union vs. Maine in Men's College Hockey

    3 minutes ago
    college hockey
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Boston College vs. Boston University in Men's College Hockey

    3 minutes ago
    New York Rangers
    NHL

    How to Watch New York Rangers at Buffalo Sabres

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Memphis Grizzles center Steven Adams (4) defend Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings at Hornets

    33 minutes ago
    pascal siakam raptors
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Raptors

    33 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) fight for a rebound in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Pacers

    33 minutes ago
    MMA Mat
    MMA

    How to Watch Lux Fight League 19 Challenge

    33 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy