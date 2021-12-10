How to Watch Michigan State vs. Notre Dame in Men's College Hockey

After a win last Saturday in college hockey, No. 8 Notre Dame will look to start another streak this Friday night when they host Michigan State.

Heading into last weekend's two-game set with No. 17 Ohio State, No. 8 Notre Dame had won six straight games. They ended up splitting with the Buckeyes, but after a win on Saturday, they can officially start a new winning streak on Friday when hosting Michigan State in Big Ten action.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Notre Dame Today:

Game Date: Dec. 10, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

In that 5-1 win on Saturday, Notre Dame got a goal and an assist from sophomore forward Ryder Rolston, who is second on the team with 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) on the season. Junior forward Max Ellis leads the team with 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) through 15 games.

Notre Dame enters this Friday night's game 11-4 on the season and 5-3 in Big Ten play. The Irish are 7-2 at home in 2021.

Michigan State also split their series last weekend, falling to Penn State on Friday before beating the Nittany Lions 4-3 on Saturday. Fifth-year forward Mitchell Lewandowski had a goal and two assists in that one, and leads the team with 17 points (6 goals, 11 assists) in just 11 games this season.

The Spartans struggled when Lewandowski missed time earlier in the season, but they've won five of six games since he returned. They're now 9-6-1 on the season.

Friday night's face-off in South Bend is at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can catch the game on NBC Sports Network.

