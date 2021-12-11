Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Notre Dame in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Notre Dame picked up a win against Michigan State on Friday night. The teams return to the ice Saturday.
    In the first half of a weekend doubleheader in South Bend, the No. 8 Notre Dame men's hockey team beat Michigan State on Friday night in a close 3–2 finish. The two teams return to the ice on Saturday with the Irish going for a third straight win.

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Notre Dame in Men's College Hockey Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    Live stream Michigan State vs. Notre Dame on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Friday night's game saw the Spartans jump out to a 2–0 lead after one period. Notre Dame then answered with three straight goals, including two from senior defenseman Spencer Stastney. Those were Stastney's first two goals of the season. He now has nine points on the year. 

    The Irish enter Saturday's game 12–4 on the season. They've won eight of their last nine games.

    Meanwhile, Michigan State has still won five of its last seven games even with Friday's loss. The Spartans are 9-7-1 overall.

    Michigan State's lineup features one of the best goalies in the conference in senior Drew DeRidder. In 11 starts this year, DeRidder has stopped 94.1% of the shots he's faced, which ranks at the top of the Big Ten leaderboard and sixth among all Division I goalies.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

