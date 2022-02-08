CCHA rivals No. 14 Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan meet for the final time this season on Tuesday. The Huskies are looking to build on what is currently a seven-game unbeaten streak.

Known as the Miner's Cup rivalry in football, No. 14 Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan meet on the ice Tuesday for mid-week Central Collegiate Hockey Association action. This will be the fourth and final matchup between the two in the regular season.

How to Watch Michigan Tech vs. Northern Michigan Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX-WULC

Live stream Michigan Tech vs. Northern Michigan on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Northern Michigan won the first meeting of the year 3-2 in overtime back on Nov. 12. Michigan Tech bounced back with a 5-2 win to close out the weekend series the next day. The third game came last week, with the Huskies winning 5-1 in Houghton.

That most recent win is part of a seven-game unbeaten streak for Michigan Tech. The Huskies haven't lost since the calendar turned to 2022. With that success, they've jumped up to second place in the CCHA standings with a 13-5-1 conference record.

Michigan Tech senior forward Tommy Parrottino recorded four points in the last meeting, with two goals and two assists. In total, he has seven points in three games against the Wildcats this year.

Northern Michigan is coming off of a weekend split against third-place Bemidji State. The Wildcats picked up a 2-1 win on Friday before falling 5-3 on Saturday.

Face-off for this game is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the action on FOX-WULC.

Regional restrictions may apply.