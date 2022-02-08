Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan Tech vs. Northern Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CCHA rivals No. 14 Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan meet for the final time this season on Tuesday. The Huskies are looking to build on what is currently a seven-game unbeaten streak.

Known as the Miner's Cup rivalry in football, No. 14 Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan meet on the ice Tuesday for mid-week Central Collegiate Hockey Association action. This will be the fourth and final matchup between the two in the regular season. 

How to Watch Michigan Tech vs. Northern Michigan Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX-WULC

Live stream Michigan Tech vs. Northern Michigan on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Northern Michigan won the first meeting of the year 3-2 in overtime back on Nov. 12. Michigan Tech bounced back with a 5-2 win to close out the weekend series the next day. The third game came last week, with the Huskies winning 5-1 in Houghton.

That most recent win is part of a seven-game unbeaten streak for Michigan Tech. The Huskies haven't lost since the calendar turned to 2022. With that success, they've jumped up to second place in the CCHA standings with a 13-5-1 conference record.

Michigan Tech senior forward Tommy Parrottino recorded four points in the last meeting, with two goals and two assists. In total, he has seven points in three games against the Wildcats this year.

Northern Michigan is coming off of a weekend split against third-place Bemidji State. The Wildcats picked up a 2-1 win on Friday before falling 5-3 on Saturday.

Face-off for this game is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the action on FOX-WULC.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
8
2022

Michigan Tech vs. Northern Michigan

TV CHANNEL: FOX-WULC
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

uconn huskies
College Basketball

How to Watch Marquette vs. UConn

2 minutes ago
Michigan Tech Hockey
College Hockey

How to Watch Michigan Tech vs. Northern Michigan

2 minutes ago
Nov 30, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Clemson Tigers forward PJ Hall (24) drives to the basket as Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ralph Gonzales-Agee (35) defends during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch North Carolina at Clemson

32 minutes ago
Boston University Vermont Women's Hockey
Women's College Hockey

How to Watch the Beanpot Tournament, Boston University vs Northeastern

2 hours ago
illinois-purdue
SI Guide

Illinois, Purdue Face Off as Big Ten Title Race Heats Up

3 hours ago
Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo
Premier League

How to Watch Burnley vs. Manchester United

3 hours ago
monaco
Coupe de France

How to Watch Monaco vs. Amiens

3 hours ago
PSV Eindhoven Real Sociedad
Dutch KNVB Beker

How to Watch PSV Eindhoven vs. NAC Breda

5 hours ago
Al Ahly
Soccer Tournaments

How to Watch Palmeiras vs. Al-Ahly

7 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy