Michigan looks to earn a series split with Minnesota on Saturday night in a battle of two of the top Big Ten teams in college hockey.

Michigan squandered an opportunity to pick up a big road win on Friday night when it gave up a third-period goal and then another one in overtime to loss to Minnesota 2-1.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Minnesota in Men's College Hockey Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Wolverines as they were coming off sweeps of No. 10 UMass and Big Ten rival Penn State. Michigan had risen back up to No. 3 in the country but that is once again in jeopardy due to the loss on Friday night.

Saturday, though, they will look to earn a split with rival Minnesota and keep pace with Ohio State at the top of the conference standings.

The Golden Gophers will look to finish the sweep and take the season series against Michigan. The teams split a two-game series at Michigan earlier this year.

Minnesota has now won six of seven and is playing its best hockey of the season. The Gophers' one loss during that time was a tough 3-2 defeat to Alaska.

Saturday, they will look to get the series sweep and jump Michigan in the Big Ten standings with a win.

