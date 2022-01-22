No. 3 Michigan brings its high-powered offense on the road for the first time in 2022, as the Wolverines begin a weekend series with No. 11 Minnesota Friday night.

No. 3 Michigan has scored at least three goals in each of its four games since the calendar turned to 2022. The Wolverines will look to keep that offensive firepower going this weekend when they visit No. 11 Minnesota for a weekend series starting on Friday night.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Minnesota Today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

These teams come into the weekend first and third respectively in the Big Ten standings. Michigan, with four wins in a row, is 18-6-1 overall with a 9-5 mark in conference. Minnesota is 13-9, and just four points back of Michigan with an 8-4 record in conference play. No. 15 Ohio State sits between the two teams, with an 8-5-1 record. The Buckeyes face Michigan State this weekend.

Michigan and Minnesota already met twice this year, in Ann Arbor back in early December. That series was a split with a pair of blowouts: Minnesota won Friday night by a score of 5-1 with Michigan answering on Saturday with a 6-2 win of its own.

Most of the Big Ten's elite offensive talent will be on display in this series this weekend. The top five individual leaders in points in the Big Ten all represent Michigan or Minnesota, as do seven of the top 10. Michigan's sophomore forwards Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson lead the conference with 30 points each, while Minnesota's top scorer — junior forward Ben Meyers — ranks fourth with 25.

Who will come out on top in what should be an up-tempo, high-scoring game? Tune into ESPN U Friday night at 9 p.m. ET for the action.

