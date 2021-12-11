Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Michigan vs. Ohio State in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Friday night, No. 3 Michigan lit up the scoreboard in a 5-2 win over No. 17 Ohio State. The two rival programs meet up again on Saturday in men's college hockey.
    Author:

    Michigan and Ohio State renew their rivalry on the ice this weekend. It began with a 5-2 win by the third-ranked Wolverines over the 17th-ranked Buckeyes Friday night. On Saturday, the teams face off once again to wrap up their Big Ten weekend doubleheader. 

    How to Watch Michigan vs. Ohio State Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream Michigan vs. Ohio State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In Friday night's win, Michigan scored three times in the third period to go from a 2-2 tie to a win. Each team scored once on the power play.

    Michigan had five players with two-point games. Sophomore forward Matty Beniers recorded a pair of assists and now leads the team with 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) through 20 games.

    The Wolverines have now won four of their last five games. They are 14-5 on the season, and 7-4 in Big Ten play.

    Ohio State comes into this game at 9-6 overall. They're 5-4 against Big Ten opponents.

    The Buckeyes' offense runs through freshman defenseman Mason Lohrei. With another assist on Friday night, Lohrei leads the Buckeyes in helpers (11) and overall points (13) this season.

    Saturday's face-off in Columbus is set for 8 p.m. ET. Coverage can be found on the Big Ten Network.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Michigan vs. Ohio State

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
