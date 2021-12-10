How to Watch Michigan vs. Ohio State in Men's College Hockey

Michigan and Ohio State face off this Friday, but this time they meet in a Big Ten men's hockey clash.

For the first time since Michigan beat Ohio State in football in late November, teams from each school face off against each other this Friday. This time, it's on the ice with the third-ranked Wolverines visiting the 17th-ranked Buckeyes in a Big Ten men's hockey matchup—the first of two games between the teams this weekend.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Ohio State Today:

Game Date: Dec. 10 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan enters this game in first place in the Big Ten. The Wolverines are 6-4 in conference play and 13-5 overall.

Last time Michigan took the ice, it handily beat No. 11 Minnesota 6-2, splitting a weekend doubleheader with the Golden Gophers and reclaiming the top spot in the conference standings. Fifth-year forward Michael Pastujov had a hat trick in that game and is now the ninth player on a deep Michigan roster with double-digit points on the season.

Ohio State is also coming off of splitting a weekend double-header against a conference opponent. The Buckeyes won one and lost one against No. 8 Notre Dame last week, moving their record to 9-5 on the season and 5-3 in Big Ten play.

While Michigan boasts the top-scoring offense in the conference and fourth-best in the country at 4.17 goals per game, Ohio State has been winning in the defensive end. The Buckeyes' 2.21 goals allowed per game rank second in the Big Ten and 12th nationally.

Will offense or defense win the day on Friday? Tune into Big Ten Network to see the Wolverines and Buckeyes take the ice. Face-off is set for 7 p.m. ET.

