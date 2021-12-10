Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Michigan vs. Ohio State in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Michigan and Ohio State face off this Friday, but this time they meet in a Big Ten men's hockey clash.
    Author:

    For the first time since Michigan beat Ohio State in football in late November, teams from each school face off against each other this Friday. This time, it's on the ice with the third-ranked Wolverines visiting the 17th-ranked Buckeyes in a Big Ten men's hockey matchup—the first of two games between the teams this weekend.

    How to Watch Michigan vs. Ohio State Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 10 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream Michigan vs. Ohio State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Michigan enters this game in first place in the Big Ten. The Wolverines are 6-4 in conference play and 13-5 overall.

    Last time Michigan took the ice, it handily beat No. 11 Minnesota 6-2, splitting a weekend doubleheader with the Golden Gophers and reclaiming the top spot in the conference standings. Fifth-year forward Michael Pastujov had a hat trick in that game and is now the ninth player on a deep Michigan roster with double-digit points on the season. 

    Ohio State is also coming off of splitting a weekend double-header against a conference opponent. The Buckeyes won one and lost one against No. 8 Notre Dame last week, moving their record to 9-5 on the season and 5-3 in Big Ten play.

    While Michigan boasts the top-scoring offense in the conference and fourth-best in the country at 4.17 goals per game, Ohio State has been winning in the defensive end. The Buckeyes' 2.21 goals allowed per game rank second in the Big Ten and 12th nationally.

    Will offense or defense win the day on Friday? Tune into Big Ten Network to see the Wolverines and Buckeyes take the ice. Face-off is set for 7 p.m. ET. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    10
    2021

    Michigan vs. Ohio State

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    New York Rangers
    NHL

    How to Watch New York Rangers at Buffalo Sabres

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Memphis Grizzles center Steven Adams (4) defend Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings at Hornets

    3 minutes ago
    pascal siakam raptors
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Raptors

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) fight for a rebound in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Pacers

    3 minutes ago
    MMA Mat
    MMA

    How to Watch Lux Fight League 19 Challenge

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_3203536
    High School Football

    How to Watch CIF State Championship: Central Catholic vs. Mater Dei Catholic

    3 minutes ago
    michigan state women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Pennsylvania at Stony Brook in Women's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    college hockey
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Michigan vs. Ohio State in Men's College Hockey

    3 minutes ago
    college hockey
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Princeton vs. Providence in Men's College Hockey

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy