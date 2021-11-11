How to Watch Michigan at Penn State in Men's College Hockey

Michigan looks to extend its winning streak in college hockey to three on Thursday when it travels to face Big Ten rival Penn State.

Michigan has been one of the best college hockey teams in the country this year, as it has raced out to an 8-2 record overall while being 3-1 in the Big Ten.

How to Watch Michigan at Penn State in College Hockey Today:

Match Date: Nov. 11, 2021

Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Wolverines are fresh off a two-game sweep of rival Michigan State and will look to do the same against a Penn State team that has lost two straight.

The Nittany Lions lost their first two Big Ten games when they traveled to Ohio State and got swept last week. The losses dropped their overall record to 6-3.

Thursday will be the first of four games between the two schools, as the Nittany Lions will make a trip to Ann Arbor in mid-January for their second two-game set against the Wolverines.

This should be a great matchup between two top-20 teams. The Nittany Lions come in ranked No. 19 while the Wolverines have climbed back up to No. 2 in the latest polls.

Penn State is desperate to pick up its first Big Ten win, but Michigan has been hot and will be tough to beat.

