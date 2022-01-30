Michigan plays its second straight game at Wisconsin on Saturday night looking to complete the two-game sweep of the Badgers

Michigan won its second straight game on Friday night when they overwhelmed Wisconsin for a 5-1 victory. The win improved the Wolverines Big Ten record to 11-6 and kept them in first place in the conference.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Wisconsin Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Wolverines are now three points up on both Minnesota and Ohio State for the top spot.

Saturday night, Michigan will look to sweep the two-game series at Wisconsin and win the season series with a third win in four games against the Badgers.

Wisconsin will look to even the season series and, in turn, snap a three-game losing streak. The Badgers were swept by Penn State last weekend and are now just 5-11-1-1 in the Big Ten.

It has been a tough year for the Badgers as their offense has really struggled to score goals. They came alive a few weeks ago against Michigan State, but has really been stopped since.

They will have to pay well to knock down the top team in the Big Ten but they showed earlier this year they could do it and Saturday they will look to do it again.

