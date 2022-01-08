Minnesota goes for the sweep of Michigan State when it plays the Spartans on Saturday evening in men's college hockey.

Minnesota goes for its fourth straight win on Saturday night when it plays the second of two games at Michigan State. The Gophers beat the Spartans 4-1 on Friday night in the series opener.

How to Watch Minnesota at Michigan State in Men's College Hockey Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Ben Meyers scored twice and had an assist to lead Minnesota to the win. The Gophers are now 11-8 overall and 7-4 in the Big Ten.

Minnesota had a month off from the beginning of December to the beginning of January, but that time off seemed to help them out as the Gophers haven't lost in the new year.

Saturday, they will look to continue their winning streak and get the sweep of the Spartans.

Michigan State was coming off a big 3-2 overtime win over Michigan Tech but didn't have enough firepower to beat the Gophers on Friday night.

The loss dropped them to 5-6-0-1 in the Big Ten and 11-9-1 overall. It has been an inconsistent year for the Spartans so far as they have alternated wins and losses over their last eight games

Saturday night, they will look to get back in the win column and pick up a big conference win against a streaking Minnesota team.

