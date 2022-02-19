Penn State will host Minnesota for their final home series and senior night in men's college hockey.

No. 5 Minnesota looks to close the gap on No. 2 Michigan, which sits atop the Big Ten standings. Each team has three games left and will be looking to improve their final Big Ten regular-season standings.

How to Watch Minnesota at Penn State Today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

This matchup might mean a little more to Senior Clayton Phillips as he transferred from Minnesota after his sophomore season. Penn State dropped the home opener 3-1 against No. 5 Minnesota.

Minnesota jumped out to a 1-0 lead with a goal by Rhett Pitlick 6:42 into the game but Penn State was able to tie it with a minute left in the first period behind Freshman Ryan Kirwan's goal. The Gophers had a goal scored by Jack Perbix late in the second period. Perbix scored again at the end of the game with an empty-net goal.

Penn State has two games left in the regular season, both against Michigan State. Following those, they will begin the Big Ten tournament which is being held at Notre Dame.

