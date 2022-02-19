Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota at Penn State in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Penn State will host Minnesota for their final home series and senior night in men's college hockey.

No. 5 Minnesota looks to close the gap on No. 2 Michigan, which sits atop the Big Ten standings. Each team has three games left and will be looking to improve their final Big Ten regular-season standings.

How to Watch Minnesota at Penn State Today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Minnesota at Penn State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This matchup might mean a little more to Senior Clayton Phillips as he transferred from Minnesota after his sophomore season. Penn State dropped the home opener 3-1 against No. 5 Minnesota. 

Minnesota jumped out to a 1-0 lead with a goal by Rhett Pitlick 6:42 into the game but Penn State was able to tie it with a minute left in the first period behind Freshman Ryan Kirwan's goal. The Gophers had a goal scored by Jack Perbix late in the second period. Perbix scored again at the end of the game with an empty-net goal.

Penn State has two games left in the regular season, both against Michigan State.  Following those, they will begin the Big Ten tournament which is being held at Notre Dame.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Minnesota at Penn State

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 15, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts to scoring a three point basket during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 76-74. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida State at Duke in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
45 seconds ago
Feb 8, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) drives to the basket as LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) and guard Xavier Pinson (1) defend during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas A&M at Vanderbilt in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
45 seconds ago
Feb 17, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) prepares to shoot the ball during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Utah at Cal in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
45 seconds ago
Feb 15, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts to scoring a three point basket during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 76-74. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Duke vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
45 seconds ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jaren Holmes (5) drives to the basket as Saint Louis Billikens guard Javonte Perkins (3) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Duquesne vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
45 seconds ago
Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs forward Tucker Devries (12) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Drake vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
45 seconds ago
Feb 17, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) prepares to shoot the ball during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Cal vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
45 seconds ago
Feb 15, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts to scoring a three point basket during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 76-74. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Florida State vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
45 seconds ago
Feb 8, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) drives to the basket as LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) and guard Xavier Pinson (1) defend during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
45 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy