Skip to main content

How to Watch the NCHC Semifinal: Minnesota-Duluth vs. Denver in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NCHC tournament returns to Saint Paul and the Xcel Energy Center this weekend. In the first of two semifinal matchups, Denver takes on Minnesota-Duluth.

This year, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference tournament will be back in front of a packed house after two years away from the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul. In the first of two semifinal matchups on Saturday, regular-season co-champion Denver takes on Minnesota-Duluth.

How to Watch Minnesota-Duluth vs. Denver in the NCHC Tournament Today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream Minnesota-Duluth vs. Denver on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Denver is the top seed in the tournament after finishing the regular season 18-6 in conference play. The Pioneers are also 27-8-1 overall.

In the first round of the tournament, the Pioneers won their fourth and fifth games in a row in a sweep over Miami (Ohio). Senior forward Cole Guttman registered five points on the weekend, with a goal in the 5-2 win on Friday followed by two goals and two assists in the 5-1 victory on Saturday.

Minnesota-Duluth is the fifth seed after finishing with a 10-10-4 conference record, part of its 19-15-4 overall season. The Bulldogs pulled off the 5/4 upset in the first round with a sweep of St. Cloud State. Graduate forward Koby Bender had a hat trick in a 5-2 win on Friday, and senior forward Noah Cates lit the lamp twice in the 4-3 win on Saturday, including the overtime game-winner. 

The Bulldogs and Pioneers split their regular-season series down the middle at two wins apiece. In the first two games in Duluth in mid-December, each team recorded a blowout with Denver winning 5-0 followed by a 6-2 Minnesota-Duluth win the next day. Then in Denver in mid-February things were closer, with a 5-3 win for the Pioneers followed by a 3-2 comeback win for the Bulldogs.

With a win on Friday, Denver would get back to the conference championship game for a record third time. The Pioneers won the inaugural tournament in 2014, then came out on top again in 2018. Minnesota-Duluth is looking for its fourth appearance overall, with wins in 2019 and 2017 and a loss in 2016. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Minnesota-Duluth vs. Denver

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17826823
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Maryland vs. Delaware Women's March Madness first round

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
USATSI_15893469
College Hockey

How to Watch the NCHC Semifinal: Minnesota-Duluth vs. Denver in Men's College Hockey

By Alex Barth2 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch North Carolina at Virginia Tech in College Softball

By Christine Brown2 minutes ago
Mar 13, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Delaware Blue Hens head coach Natasha Adair celebrates after cutting down the net while celebrating Colonial Athletic Association championship win against the Drexel Dragons at Daskalakis Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Maryland vs. Delaware: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch the Folds of Honor Quik Trip 500, Practice

By Steve Benko2 minutes ago
Soccer

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Oakland Athletics Matt Chapman
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
SEATTLE MARINERS
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Mariners vs. Padres

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
USATSI_17914707
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Iowa vs. Illinois State NCAA Women's Basketball First Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy