How to Watch the NCHC Semifinal: Minnesota-Duluth vs. Denver in Men's College Hockey

This year, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference tournament will be back in front of a packed house after two years away from the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul. In the first of two semifinal matchups on Saturday, regular-season co-champion Denver takes on Minnesota-Duluth.

How to Watch Minnesota-Duluth vs. Denver in the NCHC Tournament Today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Denver is the top seed in the tournament after finishing the regular season 18-6 in conference play. The Pioneers are also 27-8-1 overall.

In the first round of the tournament, the Pioneers won their fourth and fifth games in a row in a sweep over Miami (Ohio). Senior forward Cole Guttman registered five points on the weekend, with a goal in the 5-2 win on Friday followed by two goals and two assists in the 5-1 victory on Saturday.

Minnesota-Duluth is the fifth seed after finishing with a 10-10-4 conference record, part of its 19-15-4 overall season. The Bulldogs pulled off the 5/4 upset in the first round with a sweep of St. Cloud State. Graduate forward Koby Bender had a hat trick in a 5-2 win on Friday, and senior forward Noah Cates lit the lamp twice in the 4-3 win on Saturday, including the overtime game-winner.

The Bulldogs and Pioneers split their regular-season series down the middle at two wins apiece. In the first two games in Duluth in mid-December, each team recorded a blowout with Denver winning 5-0 followed by a 6-2 Minnesota-Duluth win the next day. Then in Denver in mid-February things were closer, with a 5-3 win for the Pioneers followed by a 3-2 comeback win for the Bulldogs.

With a win on Friday, Denver would get back to the conference championship game for a record third time. The Pioneers won the inaugural tournament in 2014, then came out on top again in 2018. Minnesota-Duluth is looking for its fourth appearance overall, with wins in 2019 and 2017 and a loss in 2016.

