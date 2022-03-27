How to Watch Minnesota Duluth vs. Denver NCAA Tournament Quarterfinal Men's Hockey

No. 2 seeded Minnesota Duluth will take the ice against No. 4 seeded Denver in the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament for men's college hockey.

Minnesota Duluth, as the No. 2 seed, matched up with No. 3 seeded Michigan Tech on Thursday. Minnesota took an early lead with a first-period, unassisted goal from Kobe Roth.

How to Watch NCAA Tournament, Quarterfinal: Minnesota Duluth vs. Denver in college hockey Today:

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022
Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2

The game slowed down from there as there were no goals in the second period. Duluth picked it back up in the last period, scoring two unassisted goals from Kyler Kleven and a second on the night from Kobe Roth.

Minnesota Duluth will next take the ice against Denver on Sunday.

Denver is the No. 1 seed in this region. For that reason, it got the likes of the University of Massachusetts-Lowell in the first round. No. 4 seeded UMass Lowell gave the Pioneers all they could handle, however.

At the end of the first period, the score was tied after a Denver goal from Brett Stapely and a UMass goal from Lucas Condotta. The second period saw zero goals so both teams went into the third period tied.

The Pioneers struck first on the back of Carter Savoie, but the River Hawks responded with a goal from Connor Sodergren. Denver's Cameron Wright scored the game-winning goal with three minutes left in the game to secure a trip to the quarterfinals.

