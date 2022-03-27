How to Watch Minnesota Duluth vs. Denver NCAA Tournament Quarterfinal Men's Hockey

Skip to main content

How to Watch NCAA Tournament, Quarterfinal: Minnesota Duluth vs. Denver in College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 2 seeded Minnesota Duluth will take the ice against No. 4 seeded Denver in the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament for men's college hockey.

Minnesota Duluth, as the No. 2 seed, matched up with No. 3 seeded Michigan Tech on Thursday. Minnesota took an early lead with a first-period, unassisted goal from Kobe Roth.

How to Watch NCAA Tournament, Quarterfinal: Minnesota Duluth vs. Denver in college hockey Today:

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the NCAA Tournament, Quarterfinal: Minnesota Duluth vs. Denver in college hockey game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The game slowed down from there as there were no goals in the second period. Duluth picked it back up in the last period, scoring two unassisted goals from Kyler Kleven and a second on the night from Kobe Roth.

Minnesota Duluth will next take the ice against Denver on Sunday.

Denver is the No. 1 seed in this region. For that reason, it got the likes of the University of Massachusetts-Lowell in the first round. No. 4 seeded UMass Lowell gave the Pioneers all they could handle, however.

At the end of the first period, the score was tied after a Denver goal from Brett Stapely and a UMass goal from Lucas Condotta. The second period saw zero goals so both teams went into the third period tied.

The Pioneers struck first on the back of Carter Savoie, but the River Hawks responded with a goal from Connor Sodergren. Denver's Cameron Wright scored the game-winning goal with three minutes left in the game to secure a trip to the quarterfinals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
27
2022

NCAA Tournament, Quarterfinal: Minnesota Duluth vs. Denver

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 19, 2022; Carson, California, USA; Orlando City SC forward Facundo Torres (17) shoots the ball against Los Angeles Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond (1) during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Orlando City won 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Portland Timbers vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
windy city bulls
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch College Park Skyhawks at Windy City Bulls

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
USATSI_17956705
MLS

How to Watch Orlando City SC at Portland Timbers

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
USATSI_11987541
College Baseball

How to Watch San Francisco at Portland in College Baseball

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
SEATTLE MARINERS
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Mariners vs A's

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
USATSI_17224524
College Hockey

How to Watch Minnesota Duluth vs. Denver NCAA Tournament Quarterfinal Men's Hockey

By Matthew Beighle3 minutes ago
USATSI_12740827
College Softball

How to Watch NC State at North Carolina in College Softball

By Christine Brown3 minutes ago
imago1004124820h
Futbol Guatemalteco Primera Division de Ascenso

How to Watch Juventud Pinulteca vs. Deportivo Sanarate

By Rafael Urbina3 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangomez (41) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy