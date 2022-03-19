How to Watch Minnesota-Duluth vs. Western Michigan College Hockey NCHC Tournament Championship

Skip to main content

How to Watch the NCHC Tournament Championship: Minnesota-Duluth vs. Western Michigan in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After upsetting the top two teams in the NCHC tournament in the semifinal round, Minnesota-Duluth and Western Michigan meet in the conference championship.

After a pair of stunning upsets in the semifinal round, fifth-seed and No. 8 Minnesota-Duluth faces off with third-seeded No. 7 Western Michigan in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference tournament championship. Both teams are riding high after knocking off the first and second seeds, respectively, in the conference, but only one can cap what's been an improbable postseason run. 

Minnesota-Duluth finished the regular season with a 10-10-4 conference record and is 20-15-4 overall. In the first round of the tournament, the Bulldogs swept fourth-seed St. Cloud State in the best-of-three, with wins of 5-2 and 4-3. 

In the semifinals, the Bulldogs drew Denver, the regular season NCHC champions and third-ranked team in the nation. Behind 30 saves from junior goalie Ryan Fanti, they shut out the Pioneers winning 2-0 and punching their ticket to the conference championship.

Thanks to strong play down the stretch in the regular season, Western Michigan was able to grab the third seed at 14-9-1 in conference. The Broncos are 25-10-1 overall this season. Western Michigan also picked up a sweep in the first round, beating Omaha 4-2 and 5-4. 

Against second seed and No. 5 North Dakota in the second round, Western Michigan fell down 1-0 early. However, back-to-back goals from sophomore forward Ty Glover flipped the momentum, and the Broncos grabbed a 4-2 win.

Minnesota-Duluth and Western Michigan split both regular-season series this year. Three of the four contests were one-goal games, the lone exception being a 3-0 Minnesota-Duluth win in Kalamazoo in early November.

For Minnesota-Duluth, this is a chance to win a record third conference championship. The Bulldogs also took home the title in 2017 and 2019 and lost in the final in 2016. Meanwhile, this is Western Michigan's first appearance in the conference championship since the conference began play during the 2013-2014 season.

