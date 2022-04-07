Skip to main content

Minnesota vs. Minnesota State in the Frozen Four Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel

Minnesota battles Minnesota State in the second game of the Frozen Four on Thursday night.

Minnesota and Minnesota State are separated by just 7.5 miles, but on Thursday, they will travel almost 1,400 miles to play in the Frozen Four against each other.

How to Watch Frozen Four: Minnesota vs. Minnesota State in Men's College Hockey Today:

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Minnesota State earned a No. 1 seed in its region, but it had to survive a tough Harvard team in the first round before shutting out Notre Dame 1-0 in the regional final.

The win against the Fighting Irish gave the Mavericks their second straight trip to the Frozen Four. Last year they lost to St. Cloud State 5-4, and Thursday, they will look to earn their first trip to the national title game with a win against Minnesota.

The Golden Gophers are making their 22nd appearance in the Frozen Four, but the first since 2014.

The regional final was an easier win as the Golden Gophers shut out No. 1 Western Michigan 3-0. The two tournament wins come after they lost to Michigan in the Big Ten championship game on their home ice.

The winner of this game will play Saturday night in that national title game against the winner of the first semifinal between Michigan and Denver.

How To Watch

April
7
2022

Frozen Four: Minnesota vs Minnesota State in Men's College Hockey

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
Time
8:30
PM/ET
