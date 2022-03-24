Skip to main content

How to Watch the NCAA Frozen Four Tournament: Minnesota State vs. Harvard in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2022 Division-I Men's Ice Hockey tournament begins with the No. 1 overall seed Minnesota State taking on Harvard in Albany. Will the Mavericks move on?

Fans tuning into the Division-I Men's Ice Hockey tournament will see the top title contender. Play begins on Thursday when No. 1 overall seed Minnesota State takes on Harvard in Albany.

How to Watch Minnesota State vs. Harvard Today:

Game Date: March 24, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Minnesota State vs. Harvard on fuboTV:

Minnesota State has won 15 games in a row and 25 of 26 entering the tournament. The Mavericks took the CCHA regular-season title, finishing the year 23-3 in conference play and 35-5 overall.

After sweeping St. Thomas in the CCHA quarterfinals, the Mavericks blew by Northern Michigan 8-1 in the semifinals. Things got close in the conference championship, which went to overtime, and junior Nathan Smith netted the game-winner.

Harvard comes into the tournament at 21-10-3 overall. The Crimson finished conference play 14-6-2 and won the ECAC tournament last weekend. In the first round, they had to go to overtime twice in a best-of-three against RPI, winning 3-1 in the rubber match. Next up was a meeting with No. 14 Clarkson, which the Crimson took 5-3. Then it was back to overtime against the ECAC regular-season champion Quinnipiac in what ended up being a 3-2 win.

Which team will move on to the regional final? Tune in to ESPN U Thursday at 12 p.m. ET for puck drop.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

HARVARD HOCKEY
College Hockey

