How to Watch the NCAA Frozen Four Tournament: Minnesota State vs. Harvard in Men's College Hockey

Fans tuning into the Division-I Men's Ice Hockey tournament will see the top title contender. Play begins on Thursday when No. 1 overall seed Minnesota State takes on Harvard in Albany.

How to Watch Minnesota State vs. Harvard Today:

Game Date: March 24, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Minnesota State has won 15 games in a row and 25 of 26 entering the tournament. The Mavericks took the CCHA regular-season title, finishing the year 23-3 in conference play and 35-5 overall.

After sweeping St. Thomas in the CCHA quarterfinals, the Mavericks blew by Northern Michigan 8-1 in the semifinals. Things got close in the conference championship, which went to overtime, and junior Nathan Smith netted the game-winner.

Harvard comes into the tournament at 21-10-3 overall. The Crimson finished conference play 14-6-2 and won the ECAC tournament last weekend. In the first round, they had to go to overtime twice in a best-of-three against RPI, winning 3-1 in the rubber match. Next up was a meeting with No. 14 Clarkson, which the Crimson took 5-3. Then it was back to overtime against the ECAC regular-season champion Quinnipiac in what ended up being a 3-2 win.

Which team will move on to the regional final? Tune in to ESPN U Thursday at 12 p.m. ET for puck drop.

