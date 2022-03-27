How to Watch Minnesota State vs Notre Dame in Men's College Hockey

No. 1 seeded Minnesota State takes on No. 3 seeded Notre Dame in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament.

Minnesota State enters the NCAA Tournament just a week after winning the CCHA tournament. The Mavericks took down Bemidji State in the championship 2-1 in an overtime thriller.

Entering the NCAA Tournament, they were the No. 1 regional seed. Their first slated game was against No. 4 seed Harvard.

How to Watch NCAA Tournament, Quarterfinal: Minnesota State vs Notre Dame in college hockey Today:

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the NCAA Tournament, Quarterfinal: Minnesota State vs Notre Dame in college hockey game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They took an early 3-0 lead midway through the second period. Harvard did all it could to bounce back, but Minnesota State ultimately took the game 4-3 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Minnesota State will be taking the ice with No. 3 seed Notre Dame.

Notre Dame played in its first-round matchup against No. 2 seeded North Dakota. Dakota took an early 1-0 lead after a goal from Brent Johnson in the first period.

Notre Dame tied the game up in the second period with a goal from Landon Slaggert. The third period saw no goals so they headed to a overtime. The Fighting Irish upset in overtime with a goal from Graham Slaggert for the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.