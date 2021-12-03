Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    How to Watch Minnesota vs. Michigan in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    It's a battle for first place in the Big Ten standings, as No. 3 Michigan hosts No. 11 Minnesota on Friday for the first of two games between the two schools this season.
    This weekend is a big one for the two teams atop the Big Ten standings. No. 3 Michigan hosts No. 11 Minnesota for a pair of games, starting Friday night. Both squads are 5-3 in conference this season—the only five-win teams through eight games.

    Michigan enters this game 12-4 on the season, having swept Niagara last week in non-conference play. The Wolverines won the two games by scores of 6-1 and 4-1, getting three total goals from junior forward Nick Blankenburg. Sophomore defenseman Owen Power picked up a trio of assists and now has a team-high 23 points (3 goals, 20 assists) through 16 games.

    Minnesota also faced a non-conference opponent last weekend, splitting a series with North Dakota to move to 9-7 on the year. That included a 5-1 win on Friday that saw junior forward Bryce Brodzinski score two goals. He now leads the team with eight total on the season.

    Last season, the Golden Gophers won four of the five meetings against the Wolverines. That included a 3-2 overtime victory in the semifinal round of the Big Ten Tournament, which Minnesota would go on to win.

    Will Michigan get its revenge this weekend? Or will Minnesota continue to dominate? 

    How To Watch

    December
    3
    2021

    Minnesota vs. Michigan

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    6:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
