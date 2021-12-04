How to Watch Minnesota vs. Michigan in Men's College Hockey

In a rematch of last year's Big Ten Tournament semifinal game, Minnesota hosts Michigan in the second game of a weekend doubleheader on Saturday.

Last season, Minnesota had Michigan's number on the ice. The Golden Gophers beat the Wolverines in four of their five meetings, including a 3-2 overtime win in the conference tournament semifinal round. That dominance continued into this season, with Minnesota beating Michigan on Friday night. Saturday, the Wolverines will look to even the score in the second game of the weekend doubleheader.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Michigan in College Hockey Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Minnesota vs. Michigan on fuboTV:

No. 11 Minnesota won Friday night's game by a score of 5-1. Freshman forward Chaz Lucius scored a career-high two goals and now has eight points (five goals, three assists) in 11 games.

With the win, the Golden Gophers improved to 10-7 on the season and 6-3 in conference play, which is good for the top spot in the Big 10. Minnesota has now won three of its last four games.

No. 3 Michigan entered Friday tied for first place in the conference and fell back to second with the loss. The Wolverines had previously won six of their last games and are now 12-5 overall and 5-4 against Big Ten opponents.

Will Michigan even the series and regain a share of first place? Or will Minnesota pull off the weekend sweep?

