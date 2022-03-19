How to Watch Minnesota vs. Michigan College Hockey Big Ten Tournament Championship

Can Minnesota repeat as Big Ten tournament champions in college ice hockey? To do so, the Golden Gophers will have to get past a hungry and talented Michigan team.

The Big Ten Tournament concludes on Saturday night with No. 2 Minnesota taking on No. 4 Michigan for an automatic bid in the Frozen Four tournament. These were the two top teams in the conference during the regular season and two of the elite teams in the country.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Michigan in the Big Ten Hockey Championship Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Minnesota vs. Michigan on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Minnesota barely eclipsed Michigan for the regular-season title, finishing 18-6 in conference play. Overall, the Golden Gophers are 24-11 this season.

After a first-round bye, Minnesota nearly got tripped up by fifth-seed Penn State last weekend. The Nittany Lions scored two goals late in the second period to tie things up, but senior forward Sammy Walker buried a game-winner with three minutes to go in regulation to deliver a 3-2 win.

Michigan finished second in the regular season at 16-8 but has the better overall record at 28-9-1. The Wolverines easily handled in-state rival Michigan State in the first round best-of-three series, with wins of 4-1 and 8-0.

Things got trickier last week against No. 8 Notre Dame. The game was tied at one heading into the third quarter before sophomore forward Brandan Brisson put the Wolverines up 2-1 for good.

Minnesota and Michigan split their four regular-season meetings this season down the middle. The Golden Gophers had wins of 5-1 and 2-1 (in overtime) on the Friday's of their respective weekend series in early December and late January. The Wolverines took both Saturday games, by scores of 6-2 and 4-1.

This will be Minnesota's fourth appearance in the conference championship game. Before last year, the two previous had come against Michigan — a Golden Gophers win in 2015 and a Wolverines win in 2016. Those are the only two appearances for Michigan.

Regional restrictions may apply.