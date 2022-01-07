How to Watch Minnesota vs. Michigan State in Men's College Hockey

Despite splitting its last five series before the holiday break, No. 9 Minnesota remains in second place in the Big Ten.

The No. 9 Minnesota men's hockey team split each of its five final series of 2021, with four of those coming against division opponents. Bob Motzko's squad will go for their first sweep since late October this weekend, returning to conference play against Michigan State.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Michigan State Today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Minnesota vs. Michigan on fuboTV:

Minnesota enters this weekend with a 10–8 record. The Golden Gophers are 6–4 in conference, good for second place behind only Michigan.

This won't be Minnesota's first action since the holiday break. They got a pair of tune-ups against St. Thomas and the United States U–18 team last weekend, winning both games by scores of 5–2 and 5–3 respectively.

For Michigan State, this will be the first time the team take the ice in the new year. The Spartans last skated Dec. 29 and 30 in the Great Lakes Invitational where they lost to Western Michigan and beat Michigan Tech in overtime. They're 11-8-1 so far this season, and 5-5-1 in Big Ten play.

This game gets underway Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.

