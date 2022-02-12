Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Ohio State in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

First place in the Big Ten could be on the line Saturday evening in Columbus, when No. 7 Minnesota goes for the weekend sweep of No. 8 Ohio State.

After beating No. 8 Ohio State Friday night, No. 7 Minnesota can displace the Buckeyes at the top of the Big Ten standings when the two teams wrap up their weekend series Saturday night in Columbus. With the regular season winding down, the stakes for this one are massive.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Ohio State Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Minnesota vs. Ohio State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With Friday's win, Minnesota is currently in third place in the Big Ten with 40 points in the standings. That's within reach of Ohio State, which is in first place with 43. No. 4 Michigan — which is taking on in-state rival Michigan State this weekend, is in second with 41 points.

Minnesota got to this point with a 3-2 win over Ohio State Friday night. All three goals came from freshmen, with forwards Chaz Lucius, Tristan Broz and Aaron Huglen all lighting the lamp. 

That win means Minnesota has now won three games in a row and is undefeated in regulation in its last five. On the other side, Ohio State's loss snapped a three-game winning streak and seven-game unbeaten streak.

Saturday's game will be the fourth and final matchup between these teams in the regular season. After splitting a weekend series Minneapolis back in November, the Golden Gophers can win the season series with a victory, while Ohio State is trying to salvage a split.

Face-off for this Big Ten slugfest is set for 6 p.m. ET. You can find the game on the Big Ten Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

Minnesota vs. Ohio State

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

smu basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch SMU at East Carolina in Men's College Basketball

just now
Jan 5, 2022; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) drives the ball around Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse at Virginia Tech in Men's College Basketball

just now
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Caleb Houstan (22) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Ohio State at Michigan in Men's College Basketball

just now
arizona
College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona at Washington in Men's College Basketball

just now
Jan 22, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Tennessee in Men's College Basketball

just now
USATSI_15732868 (1)
College Hockey

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Ohio State in Men's College Hockey

just now
Mar 3, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Saint Joseph's Hawks guard Ryan Daly (1) shoots the ball over La Salle Explorers guard Jack Clark (5) in the second half in the first round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch La Salle vs Richmond

just now
LACROSSE
NLL Lacrosse

How to Watch New York Riptide at Georgia Swarm

just now
tigres
Liga MX

How to Watch Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Tigres UANL

5 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy