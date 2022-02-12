How to Watch Minnesota vs. Ohio State in Men's College Hockey

First place in the Big Ten could be on the line Saturday evening in Columbus, when No. 7 Minnesota goes for the weekend sweep of No. 8 Ohio State.

After beating No. 8 Ohio State Friday night, No. 7 Minnesota can displace the Buckeyes at the top of the Big Ten standings when the two teams wrap up their weekend series Saturday night in Columbus. With the regular season winding down, the stakes for this one are massive.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Ohio State Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Minnesota vs. Ohio State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With Friday's win, Minnesota is currently in third place in the Big Ten with 40 points in the standings. That's within reach of Ohio State, which is in first place with 43. No. 4 Michigan — which is taking on in-state rival Michigan State this weekend, is in second with 41 points.

Minnesota got to this point with a 3-2 win over Ohio State Friday night. All three goals came from freshmen, with forwards Chaz Lucius, Tristan Broz and Aaron Huglen all lighting the lamp.

That win means Minnesota has now won three games in a row and is undefeated in regulation in its last five. On the other side, Ohio State's loss snapped a three-game winning streak and seven-game unbeaten streak.

Saturday's game will be the fourth and final matchup between these teams in the regular season. After splitting a weekend series Minneapolis back in November, the Golden Gophers can win the season series with a victory, while Ohio State is trying to salvage a split.

Face-off for this Big Ten slugfest is set for 6 p.m. ET. You can find the game on the Big Ten Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.