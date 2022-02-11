How to Watch Minnesota vs. Ohio State in Men's College Hockey

As the regular season winds down in the Big Ten, things are still crowded atop the standings. Friday night is the first game in a major two-game weekend series between No. 7 Minnesota and No. 8 Ohio State.

This weekend features a Big Ten heavyweight bout, with No. 7 Minnesota visiting No. 8 Ohio State for games on Friday and Saturday. Not only are the teams close in the USCHO.com Poll, but also in the Big Ten Standings. With just three weekends left of the regular season, these two games - starting Friday night at 6:30 p.m. ET - could have major postseason implications for both teams and the conference as a whole.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Ohio State Today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Both teams come into this game playing well. Minnesota has won three of its last four games, including a sweep of Michigan State last weekend. The Golden Gophers are 12-6 in conference play, which is good for third place in the standings, one point behind No. 4 Michigan. They're 17-11 overall this season.

Meanwhile, Ohio State has been one of the hottest teams in college hockey over the past month. The Buckeye's have won three consecutive games and are unbeaten in their last seven. All of those games have been against Big Ten teams, improving their conference record to 13-5-2 which has them in first place. On the season, they're 21-7-2.

Friday night will be the third game between Minnesota and Ohio State this year. They split a weekend series in mid-November, with the Golden Gophers taking the Friday game 4-3 followed by a 2-0 Buckeye win on Saturday.

Who will come out on top in this crucial Big Ten game? Catch the action Friday night on the Big Ten Network.

