Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Penn State in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 5 Minnesota doesn't have much room for error this weekend against Penn State with just four games left in the regular season in men's college hockey.

As the college hockey regular season winds down, it's shaping up to be a sprint to the finish in the Big Ten. With four games to go, No. 2 Michigan and No. 5 Minnesota are nearly tied at the top with the Wolverines ahead by just one standings point. Can the Golden Gophers do their part to pass Michigan this weekend when they visit Penn State, beginning Friday night?

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Penn State Today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Minnesota vs. Penn State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Minnesota has gotten to this point thanks to a four-game winning streak. The Golden Gophers swept Michigan State two weekends ago, then No. 11 Ohio State last weekend. That second sweep was capped by a convincing 5-1 win that saw Minnesota's leading scorer, senior forward Blake McLaughlin, record two points with a goal and an assist. 

Friday night's game against Penn State will be the third time the Golden Gophers meet the Nittany Lions this year. They split their weekend series back in late November, with Penn State picking up a 5-3 win on Friday and Minnesota claiming the 4-2 win on Saturday.

Will Minnesota be able to pull off the sweep this time around? Or will the Nittany Lions snap what is currently a four-game winless streak? 

Tune to the Big Ten Network Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET for the opening face-off.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
18
2022

Minnesota vs. Penn State

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_15730311
College Hockey

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Penn State in Men's College Hockey

By Alex Barth
6 minutes ago
yale women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Yale at Pennsylvania in Women’s College Basketball

By Evan Lazar
36 minutes ago
Florida Gymnastics
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Florida at Kentucky in Women's College Gymnastics

By Christine Brown
36 minutes ago
NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch NASCAR Daytona 500, Practice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By Steve Benko
1 hour ago
USATSI_17665221
College Wrestling

How to Watch Rider at Drexel in College Wrestling

By Kristofer Habbas
1 hour ago
USATSI_16568302
Boxing

How to Watch ShoBox: The New Generation

By Kristofer Habbas
1 hour ago
Jan 4, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) drives toward the basket during the first half against the Seton Hall Pirates at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Butler at St. John's in Men's College Basketball

By Alex Barth
1 hour ago
Feb 12, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (22) drives the ball around Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) during the second at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Bulldogs won 85-79. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Saint John's (NY) vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 12, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (22) drives the ball around Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) during the second at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Bulldogs won 85-79. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Butler vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy