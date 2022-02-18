How to Watch Minnesota vs. Penn State in Men's College Hockey

No. 5 Minnesota doesn't have much room for error this weekend against Penn State with just four games left in the regular season in men's college hockey.

As the college hockey regular season winds down, it's shaping up to be a sprint to the finish in the Big Ten. With four games to go, No. 2 Michigan and No. 5 Minnesota are nearly tied at the top with the Wolverines ahead by just one standings point. Can the Golden Gophers do their part to pass Michigan this weekend when they visit Penn State, beginning Friday night?

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Penn State Today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Minnesota vs. Penn State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Minnesota has gotten to this point thanks to a four-game winning streak. The Golden Gophers swept Michigan State two weekends ago, then No. 11 Ohio State last weekend. That second sweep was capped by a convincing 5-1 win that saw Minnesota's leading scorer, senior forward Blake McLaughlin, record two points with a goal and an assist.

Friday night's game against Penn State will be the third time the Golden Gophers meet the Nittany Lions this year. They split their weekend series back in late November, with Penn State picking up a 5-3 win on Friday and Minnesota claiming the 4-2 win on Saturday.

Will Minnesota be able to pull off the sweep this time around? Or will the Nittany Lions snap what is currently a four-game winless streak?

Tune to the Big Ten Network Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET for the opening face-off.

Regional restrictions may apply.