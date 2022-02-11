In National Collegiate Hockey Conference action Friday night, No. 18 Nebraska-Omaha visits Miami (Ohio) for the first game of a weekend double-header in Oxford.

National Collegiate Hockey Conference foes meet Friday night when No. 18 Nebraska-Omaha heads to Oxford to take on Miami (Ohio). The game is the first of a weekend double-header, the third and fourth meetings between the schools this season.

How to Watch Nebraska-Omaha vs. Miami Today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

The first weekend series, which took place in early November, was a split. Miami (Ohio) took the first game 4-3, with Nebraska-Omaha picking up a 4-1 win on Saturday. The games served as the conference opener for both teams.

Coming into this weekend, the Mavericks have split each of their last three series, with two of the three against higher-ranking teams from the NCHC in No. 6 Minnesota-Duluth and No. 12 North Dakota. In all three series, the Mavericks won on Friday but lost on Saturday.

As for the RedHawks, they nearly upset No. 3 Denver last Friday, taking the Pioneers to overtime in a 5-4 loss. They'd fall the next day 4-2. Miami (Ohio) has been a bit of an upset threat in recent weeks, they also played Minnesota-Duluth to an official 2-2 tie - and claimed the unofficial shootout win - three weeks ago.

