It's a Top 25 battle in the NCHC when No. 1 St. Cloud State hosts No. 11 Nebraska-Omaha on Friday night.

It's an early season matchup with potential postseason implications, as No. 11 Nebraska Omaha visits No. 1 St. Cloud State. Two of the top teams in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, the Mavericks and Huskies square off for the first game of a weekend series.

How to Watch Nebraska-Omaha vs. St. Cloud State in College Hockey Today:

Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV - WFTCDT

The Huskies enter this game 8-2, riding a four-game winning streak. They are off to a 2-0 start in conference play thanks to last weekend's sweep of Colorado College. Forward Kevin Fitzgerald leads the Huskies with 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 10 games.

Like the Huskies, the Mavericks are 8-2 on the year but just 1-1 in conference play after splitting last weekend's series with Miami (OH). Even with that loss, they are off to one of the best starts in college hockey. Their 43 goals through 10 games are the most in the nation, as is their scoring margin of +26.

A big reason behind Omaha's early success is senior forward Taylor Ward. Ward's 19 points (11 goals, eight assists) through 10 games leads all Division-I players.

