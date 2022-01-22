Skip to main content

How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Connecticut in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Can New Hampshire pick up the road sweep against UConn? Or will the Huskies even the series and snap their losing streak?

New Hampshire is getting hot at the right time, as conference play in the Hockey East gets into full swing. After upsetting No. 20 Boston College twice last weekend, the Wildcats went on the road and began their two-game set against Connecticut with a win. Can Mike Souza's team complete the sweep Saturday afternoon?

How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Connecticut Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream New Hampshire vs. Connecticut on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

New Hampshire has now won five straight games dating back to New Year's Eve. That includes wins of 3-2 and 5-2 over Boston College, plus victories against non-conference opponents Clarkson and Mercyhurst. 

In Friday night's win - the first of two games against UConn in Hartford this weekend - the Wildcats fell behind 1-0 before rattling off three straight goals for a 3-1 victory. Junior forward Chase Stevenson scored the final two goals, his second and third of the season.

UNH is now 12-10-1 on the season and inching closer to .500 in conference play with a 6-7-1 mark against Big East opponents. On the other side is a UConn team that is 9-10, and 6-6 in conference. The Huskies will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak Saturday afternoon.

Face-off is set for 4 p.m. ET from the XL Center. Catch the game on NESN Plus.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

New Hampshire vs. Connecticut

TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws in the first quarter during a Week 13 NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 5
NFL

How to Watch Bengals at Titans

1 minute ago
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) during the AFC Wild Card game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville Jan. 10, 2021. Titans Ravens 102
NFL

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Tennessee Titans running back D'onta Foreman (7) scores a touchdown during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans 49ers 155
NFL

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
UConn Hockey
College Hockey

How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Connecticut in Men's College Hockey

1 minute ago
Jan 11, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) shoots the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Iowa vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 11, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) shoots the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Penn State vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Richmond vs. La Salle: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

La Salle vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Mar 3, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Saint Joseph's Hawks guard Dahmir Bishop (0) shoots the ball as La Salle Explorers forward Clifton Moore (21) defends in the second half in the first round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Richmond at La Salle

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy