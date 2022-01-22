How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Connecticut in Men's College Hockey

Can New Hampshire pick up the road sweep against UConn? Or will the Huskies even the series and snap their losing streak?

New Hampshire is getting hot at the right time, as conference play in the Hockey East gets into full swing. After upsetting No. 20 Boston College twice last weekend, the Wildcats went on the road and began their two-game set against Connecticut with a win. Can Mike Souza's team complete the sweep Saturday afternoon?

How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Connecticut Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream New Hampshire vs. Connecticut on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

New Hampshire has now won five straight games dating back to New Year's Eve. That includes wins of 3-2 and 5-2 over Boston College, plus victories against non-conference opponents Clarkson and Mercyhurst.

In Friday night's win - the first of two games against UConn in Hartford this weekend - the Wildcats fell behind 1-0 before rattling off three straight goals for a 3-1 victory. Junior forward Chase Stevenson scored the final two goals, his second and third of the season.

UNH is now 12-10-1 on the season and inching closer to .500 in conference play with a 6-7-1 mark against Big East opponents. On the other side is a UConn team that is 9-10, and 6-6 in conference. The Huskies will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak Saturday afternoon.

Face-off is set for 4 p.m. ET from the XL Center. Catch the game on NESN Plus.

Regional restrictions may apply.