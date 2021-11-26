How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Harvard in College Hockey

Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Hampshire Wildcats vs. Harvard Crimson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 16 Harvard hosts New Hampshire Friday in Cambridge. The Crimson are looking to stay perfect at the Bright-Landry Hockey Center.
    Author:

    No. 16 Harvard's 2021-2022 season started out with a four-game winning streak. After a three-game stretch saw the Crimson go 0-2-1, they got back in the win column Tuesday against ECAC and Ivy League opponent Brown. 

    This weekend, they'll face a non-conference slate, starting with hosting New Hampshire on Friday as they try to turn that latest win into the beginning of a winning streak.

    How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Harvard Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    Live stream New Hampshire Wildcats vs. Harvard Crimson on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In that 5-2 win over Brown on Tuesday, Harvard got four points (one goal, three assists) from junior forward Nick Abruzzese and three points (two goals, one assist) from junior forward Alex Laferriere. Abruzzese is tied with sophomore forward Sean Farrell for the team lead with 12 points each through eight games.

    UNH is coming off a win as well, upsetting No. 8 UMass 2-1 in overtime on Saturday at home. Senior Jackson Pierson scored the game-winning goal, his fifth of the season. With an assist in that game as well, Pierson now leads the Wildcats with eight points on the season.

    Will Harvard remain undefeated at home? Or will New Hampshire pull off its second upset in as many games?

    Tune in to NESN Friday at 7 p.m. ET for the game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

