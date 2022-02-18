Skip to main content

How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Maine in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Last weekend, both New Hampshire and Maine pulled off major Hockey East upsets. They begin a weekend series against each other Friday night in Orono.

The teams responsible for the two major upsets in the Hockey East last weekend will square off against each other this weekend, beginning Friday night. New Hampshire and Maine are both riding high after topping ranked teams just last week and will look to carry that momentum into this weekend's series. 

How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Maine Today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream New Hampshire vs. Maine on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Maine was on the road last weekend, visiting No. 9 Massachusetts. The Black Bears didn't get discouraged down 2-1 and scored an equalizer late in the second period. After holding one of the conference's best offenses scoreless for the final period of regulation, sophomore forward Donovan Villeneuve-Houle delivered a game-winner in overtime. The goal was Villeneuve-Houle's 10th of the season - the most of any player on the team.

New Hampshire was taking on another member of the UMass system in No. 13 UMass Lowell. The Wildcats shut out the River Hawks 3-0 - the first time UMass Lowell had been shut out on the season. Senior UNH goaltender Mike Robinson made 32 saves, and the Wildcats defense killed off three River Hawk power plays.

Which team will carry more momentum into this one? Face-off is set for 7 p.m., and can be seen on NESN.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
18
2022

New Hampshire vs. Maine

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
