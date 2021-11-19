How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Massachusetts

Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch New Hampshire Wildcats vs. Massachusetts Minutemen: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The defending national champion in men's college hockey in No. 8 UMass looks to maintain its spot atop the Hockey East standings.
    Last weekend was a tough one for No. 8 UMass, the defending national champion in men's college hockey. The Minutemen played to a 2–2 draw with Boston University on Friday night before falling 4–3 to the Terriers on Saturday.

    UMass looks to get back into the win column Friday as it hosts UNH in the first game of another conference weekend home-and-home series. 

    How to Watch UNH vs. UMass Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN 

    Live stream UNH Wildcats vs. UMass Minutemen on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    UMass is now 6-3-1 this season and 4-1-1 in conference play, which puts them in first place in the Hockey East. Senior forward Bobby Trivigno leads the Minutemen in scoring with 12 points through 10 games. Grad student Matt Murray has started all 10 games in net, posting a 2.27 goals-against average and 92.7 save percentage. 

    With a win and a tie against Vermont last weekend, UNH is now 4-6-1 and 2-4-1 in conference this season. The Wildcats have one of the best penalty-killing units in the country, with an 89.5% kill rate that ranks eighth in the country.

    UMass won both of the meetings between these two teams last year, with a 4–0 win in each. UNH was 2-0-1 against UMass the previous season.

    Who will get the upper hand in the series this season? Tune into NESN at 7 p.m. ET Friday night to find out.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

