How to Watch New Hampshire at Providence in Men's College Hockey

New Hampshire is looking to snap a three-match losing streak when it heads to Providence to take on the Friars.

New Hampshire started the year off with consecutive wins but has since dropped its last three, including its most recent game against Providence on Sunday.

How to Watch New Hampshire at Providence in College Hockey Today:

Match Date: Oct. 29, 2021

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

The Wildcats were swept in a two-match series with Arizona State two weeks ago by identical 5-1 scores for their first two losses of the year. Providence made it three in a row when the Friars shut them out 2-0 in the first of three straight games between the two teams.

The Friars scored a single goal in both the first and second periods to take a 2-0 lead that was more than enough to pick up the win.

The win was the second in a row for Providence and improved its overall record to 5-2 on the year. The Friars also beat No. 8 Denver by a 6-5 score on Friday.

The wins helped the Friars jump up four spots to No. 8 in this week's poll. They will look to prove they earned that ranking as they play two more games against New Hampshire this weekend.

The Wildcats will look to avenge their loss and find a way to upset the Friars on the road before heading back home for their third match on Saturday.

