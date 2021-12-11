Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch North Dakota vs. Colorado College in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A pair of teams coming off big upset wins last time out, No. 7 North Dakota visits Colorado College on Friday for the first of two games this weekend between the two schools.
    Author:

    Last Saturday, No. 7 North Dakota and Colorado College each pulled off a big upset over an NCHC opponent. This weekend, the two schools will face each other in conference play, starting Friday night in Colorado Springs. 

    How to Watch North Dakota vs. Colorado College Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 10 2021

    Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

    TV: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

    Live stream North Dakota vs. Colorado College on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Fighting Hawks were on the road last weekend, facing No. 6 St. Cloud State in a rematch of last year's NCHC Championship Game. The teams split the weekend set, with North Dakota closing things out on a high note with a 5-3 win. That improved their record to 11-6 overall and 6-2 in conference play.

    Five players had multiple points for the Fighting Hawks in that game, including Jake Sanderson. The Sophomore defenseman recorded two assists and now leads the team with 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) through 15 games.

    Meanwhile, Colorado College drew a split with No. 10 Omaha-Nebraska with a 4-0 shutout in their Saturday game. The Tigers' sophomore goalie, Dominic Basse, recorded 17 saves in what was his first career shutout. Offensively, senior forward Brian Hawkinson scored twice. 

    Face-off on Friday in Colorado Springs is set for 9:30 p.m. ET.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    10
    2021

    North Dakota vs. Colorado College

    TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players including Jabari Walker (12) and Dallas Walton (13) celebrate after defeating the Georgetown Hoyas during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Milwaukee at Colorado in Men's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    college hockey
    College Hockey

    How to Watch North Dakota vs. Colorado College in Men's College Hockey

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward John Fulkerson (10) shoots over Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Milwaukee vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward John Fulkerson (10) shoots over Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Colorado vs. Milwaukee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) wait for free throws to be taken in the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) battles for the ball with Toronto Raptors guard Svi Mykhailiuk (14) during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) is fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) dribbles defended by Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots a jump shot over New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy