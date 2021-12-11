How to Watch North Dakota vs. Colorado College in Men's College Hockey

A pair of teams coming off big upset wins last time out, No. 7 North Dakota visits Colorado College on Friday for the first of two games this weekend between the two schools.

Last Saturday, No. 7 North Dakota and Colorado College each pulled off a big upset over an NCHC opponent. This weekend, the two schools will face each other in conference play, starting Friday night in Colorado Springs.

How to Watch North Dakota vs. Colorado College Today:

Game Date: Dec. 10 2021

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

The Fighting Hawks were on the road last weekend, facing No. 6 St. Cloud State in a rematch of last year's NCHC Championship Game. The teams split the weekend set, with North Dakota closing things out on a high note with a 5-3 win. That improved their record to 11-6 overall and 6-2 in conference play.

Five players had multiple points for the Fighting Hawks in that game, including Jake Sanderson. The Sophomore defenseman recorded two assists and now leads the team with 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) through 15 games.

Meanwhile, Colorado College drew a split with No. 10 Omaha-Nebraska with a 4-0 shutout in their Saturday game. The Tigers' sophomore goalie, Dominic Basse, recorded 17 saves in what was his first career shutout. Offensively, senior forward Brian Hawkinson scored twice.

Face-off on Friday in Colorado Springs is set for 9:30 p.m. ET.

