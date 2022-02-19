How to Watch North Dakota vs. Minnesota-Duluth in Men's College Hockey

National Collegiate Hockey Conference opponents No. 9 North Dakota and No. 7 Minnesota-Duluth square off for the third time this season on Friday night.

Friday night's college hockey schedule includes top 10 action in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference. No. 7 Minnesota-Duluth hosts No. 9 North Dakota in the third meeting of the year between the two schools, kicking off a weekend double-header.

How to Watch North Dakota vs. Minnesota Today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream North Dakota vs. Minnesota on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The two teams previously played back in late November in another weekend double-header in Grand Forks. Those games were a split, with the Bulldogs winning 4-1 on Friday and the Fighting Hawks taking Saturday's game 2-1.

Before that, the two sides played an epic five-overtime game in last year's NCAA Frozen Four tournament. Minnesota-Duluth came out on top 3-2 in that one.

North Dakota comes into this game after sweeping Colorado College last weekend. In total, the Fighting Hawks have just one loss in their last six games, with four of those six contests coming against ranked opponents.

Minnesota-Duluth split with first-place Denver last weekend, ending the series on a high note with a 3-2 win on Saturday. The Bulldogs have won at least one game in each of their last three series against ranked teams.

