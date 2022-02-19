Skip to main content

How to Watch North Dakota vs. Minnesota-Duluth in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

National Collegiate Hockey Conference opponents No. 9 North Dakota and No. 7 Minnesota-Duluth square off for the third time this season on Friday night.

Friday night's college hockey schedule includes top 10 action in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference. No. 7 Minnesota-Duluth hosts No. 9 North Dakota in the third meeting of the year between the two schools, kicking off a weekend double-header.

How to Watch North Dakota vs. Minnesota Today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream North Dakota vs. Minnesota on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The two teams previously played back in late November in another weekend double-header in Grand Forks. Those games were a split, with the Bulldogs winning 4-1 on Friday and the Fighting Hawks taking Saturday's game 2-1.

Before that, the two sides played an epic five-overtime game in last year's NCAA Frozen Four tournament. Minnesota-Duluth came out on top 3-2 in that one. 

North Dakota comes into this game after sweeping Colorado College last weekend. In total, the Fighting Hawks have just one loss in their last six games, with four of those six contests coming against ranked opponents. 

Minnesota-Duluth split with first-place Denver last weekend, ending the series on a high note with a 3-2 win on Saturday. The Bulldogs have won at least one game in each of their last three series against ranked teams.

Face-off for this one is at 9 p.m. ET Friday night. Catch the game on CBS Sports Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
18
2022

North Dakota vs. Minnesota-Duluth

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

UMass Minnesota Duluth Hockey
College Hockey

How to Watch North Dakota vs. Minnesota-Duluth in Men's College Hockey

By Alex Barth
1 minute ago
Wright State Purdue Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Wright State at Oakland in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
Jan 21, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) and forward Julian Reese (10)] celebrates as Illinois Fighting Illini forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (13) looks away during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Maryland at Nebraska in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
Dec 21, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) dribbles away from Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Jalen Moore (34) and forward Micah Parrish (3) during the final seconds of the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wright State vs. Oakland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Dec 21, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) dribbles away from Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Jalen Moore (34) and forward Micah Parrish (3) during the final seconds of the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oakland vs. Wright State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 13, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Toussaint (2) shoots the ball as Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Maryland vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 13, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Toussaint (2) shoots the ball as Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nebraska vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Jan 20, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) celebrates his goal with center Joe Pavelski (16) and center Tyler Seguin (91) during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Stars at Blackhawks

By Adam Childs
31 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Saint Peter's vs. Fairfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy