How to Watch North Dakota vs. St. Cloud State in College Hockey

It's a top-10 battle in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, with No. 5 St. Cloud State hosting No. 7 North Dakota for a pair of games starting Friday night.

No. 5 St. Cloud State hosts No. 7 North Dakota this weekend for a pair of top-10 matchups.

The series gets underway Friday night at 8:30 p.m. ET, when the two teams will meet for the first time since the Fighting Hawks topped the Huskies in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Championship Game last spring.

How to Watch North Dakota vs. St. Cloud State Today:

Game Date: Dec. 3, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WFTCDT – Minneapolis, MN)

Live stream North Dakota Fighting Hawks vs. St. Cloud State Huskies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both teams have gotten off to a strong start this season, and there could be potential postseason seeding implications on the line this weekend. North Dakota is 10-5 so far this year and 5-1 in conference. St. Cloud State comes in at 9-5, and 3-3 in NCHC play.

North Dakota comes in battle-tested. The Fighting Hawks have played their last four games against ranked opponents. They split weekends with No. 1 Minnesota-Duluth, and then No. 11 Minnesota. That includes a 3-2 win over the Golden Gophers last time out.

The Huskies have also played their last four games against ranked opponents, splitting two games with No. 10 Nebraska-Omaha before getting swept by No. 6 Western Michigan last weekend.

Who will come away with the win between these two top-tier teams? Watch live to find out.

Regional restrictions may apply.