    How to Watch North Dakota vs. St. Cloud State in College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 5 St. Cloud State beat No. 8 North Dakota 8-1 on Friday night in a battle of two top teams in the NCHC. They'll cap the weekend doubleheader Saturday night in St. Cloud.
    In their first rematch since last year's National Collegiate Hockey Conference Championship game, St. Cloud State got the best of North Dakota Friday night, picking up an 8-1 win at home. Saturday night, the teams meet again for the second of a two-game weekend series at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: My Network TV (WFTCDT – Minneapolis, MN)

    In that Friday night game, redshirt forward Easton Brodzinski picked up a hat trick and had four points total on the night, adding an assist. The leading scorer for the Huskies last season, Brodzinski now has six goals and 11 total points in 13 games this season.

    St. Cloud State's leading scorer, graduate forward Kevin Fitzgerald, also had a multi-point night. Fitzgerald tallied a goal and two assists and now has 16 points (six goals and 10 assists) on the year.

    The Huskies are now 10-5 overall and 4-3 in conference. Last night's win snapped a three-game losing streak.

    North Dakota enters this game still in first place in the NCHC, with a 10-6 overall record and 5-2 mark in conference games. Grad forward Connor Ford lit the lamp for the Fighting Hawks lone goal last night.

    TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (WFTCDT – Minneapolis, MN)
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
