How to Watch North Dakota vs. Western Michigan Men's Hockey NCHC Semifinal

Who will grab the second spot in the NCHC championship? In the second conference semifinal on Friday, North Dakota takes on Western Michigan.

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference tournament semifinal round concludes Friday night with North Dakota taking on Western Michigan. Will the reigning champion Fighting Hawks get back to the title game?

How to Watch the NCHC Tournament Today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

North Dakota was co-regular season champions this year with Denver but ended up with the second seed in the tournament after tiebreakers. The Fighting Hawks finished with a 17-6-1 conference record, and are 24-12-1 overall. They moved on from the quarterfinals with a 2-1 sweep of Colorado College, although both games were close 2-1 wins.

Western Michigan comes in as the third seed with a 14-9-1 conference record and 24-10-1 overall mark. The Broncos had a big-time weekend offensively in their sweep of Omaha in the first round, winning games by scores of 4-2 and 5-4. That second game went to overtime, with senior forward Drew Worrad scoring his second goal of the game to end it an clinch the spot in the semis.

In four regular season meetings between the schools, both teams won their games at home. The Broncos picked up a late Jan. sweep with wins of 4-1 and 0-2 in Kalamazoo, then the Fighting Hawks returned the favor in late Feb. by winning 2-1 and 5-2 in Grand Forks.

With a win on Friday, North Dakota would get back to the conference title game for the second consecutive year, and have a chance to defend its title. The Fighting Hawks also appeared in 2017, losing to Minnesota-Duluth. As for Western Michigan, the Broncos have never reached the conference tournament final since the inception of the event in 2014.

