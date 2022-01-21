Skip to main content

How to Watch Northeastern vs. Massachusetts in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second and third place teams in the Hockey East meet Friday night for the first game in a home-and-home series with No. 12 Northeastern heading west to face defending champion No. 14 Massachusetts.

Friday night's schedule for the Hockey East includes high-stakes in-state action, with No. 12 Northeastern traveling west on the Mass Pike to face defending champion No. 14 Massachusetts in the first game of a weekend home-and-home series. The two teams rank second and third respectively in the Hockey East standings.

The Huskies had won six straight games before getting tripped up out west by Arizona State two weeks ago. Jerry Keefe's team rebounded with a 4-0 shutout of Vermont on Tuesday in their last outing.

For sophomore Northeastern goalie Levi Devon, Tuesday was his ninth shutout of the season. He made 27 stops improving his save percentage to 95.5% - the best among all Division-I goaltenders.

With that win, Northeastern improved to 16-5-1 on the season. The Huskies are 8-3-1 in conference play.

Meanwhile, UMass comes in having played just three games since Dec. 8 due to the holiday break and COVID postponements. The Minutemen beat Merrimack 4-3 on Jan. 3, then got swept by No. 6 Michigan two weekends ago.

The good news is that the conference games they've managed to get in have gone well for Greg Carvel's squad. They're 7-2-2 in conference play, and 10-6-2 overall.

