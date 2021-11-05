How to Watch Northeastern at New Hampshire in Men's College Hockey

Northeastern goes for its third win in a row when it travels to New Hampshire for the first of a two-game series in NCAA men's hockey.

The Northeastern and New Hampshire men's hockey teams will face off in a home-and-home series starting Friday night. The two will play at New Hampshire on Friday before heading to Northeastern on Saturday.

How to Watch Northeastern at New Hampshire in College Hockey Today:

Game Date: Nov. 5, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Northeastern comes into the series 5–3 on the year and winners of two straight. The Huskies swept Maine last weekend with 5–0 and 3–2 wins. In the second game, Northeastern needed two third-period goals to erase a 2–1 deficit and get the victory.

On Friday, they will take on a New Hampshire team coming off a huge 2–1 overtime victory over No. 7 Providence.

The win by the Wildcats snapped a four-game losing streak, including two losses against Providence in which they were outscored by a combined 8–1 score. Those losses made the overtime win to end the series against the Friars even sweeter.

New Hampshire will look to take that momentum into its series with Northeastern and pick up another upset win.

