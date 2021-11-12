No. 17 Northeastern puts its five-game winning streak on the line Friday night when it visits No. 20 UMass Lowell in NCAA men's hockey.

The No. 17 Northeastern men's hockey is playing like one of the best teams in the country entering its game Friday against No. 20 UMass Lowell. The Huskies have reeled off five straight wins, include a 2–1 overtime victory against No. 10 Harvard on Monday.

How to Watch Northeastern at UMass Lowell in College Hockey Today:

Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the Northeastern at UMass Lowell game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Huskies got a goal from Gunnarwolfe Fontaine 25 seconds into overtime to give them the comeback win and extend their winning streak against the Crimson.

On Friday night, Northeastern will have another tough game as the team takes on UMass Lowell, which has just one loss on the year.

The River Hawks are coming off a 3–3 tie with Long Island on Wednesday night. UMass Lowell battled back from a 2–0 hole to take a 3–2 lead late into the third period but gave up a goal to end in a tie.

The River Hawks were looking to win their fourth game in a row. The tie did extend their unbeaten streak to six, as their only blemish is a 5–3 loss to Arizona State in their season opener.

Regional restrictions may apply.