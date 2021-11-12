Northern Michigan looks for its third straight win as it opens a series with Michigan Tech on Friday night in NCAA men's hockey.

Northern Michigan heads to Michigan Tech Friday after sweeping a two-game series with Boston University last weekend. The wins snapped a five-game losing streak and improved Northern Michigan's record to 4–5 on the year.

How to Watch Northern Michigan at Michigan Tech in College Hockey Today:

Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WLUCDT - Marquette, MI)

It has been a year of streaks for the Wildcats, as they won their first two before losing five straight.

Michigan Tech comes in after beating Lake Superior State on Saturday. The win earned the team a split in its two-game series and snapped a two-game losing streak.

These two teams played to a 4–4 tie in an exhibition to start the season.

On Friday, both teams will look to forget that tie and pick up a big win in the first of the two-game series. These two teams will play two games this weekend before concluding their season series in late January.

