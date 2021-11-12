Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Northern Michigan at Michigan Tech in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Northern Michigan looks for its third straight win as it opens a series with Michigan Tech on Friday night in NCAA men's hockey.
    Author:

    Northern Michigan heads to Michigan Tech Friday after sweeping a two-game series with Boston University last weekend. The wins snapped a five-game losing streak and improved Northern Michigan's record to 4–5 on the year.

    How to Watch Northern Michigan at Michigan Tech in College Hockey Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC (WLUCDT - Marquette, MI)

    Live stream the Northern Michigan at Michigan Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    It has been a year of streaks for the Wildcats, as they won their first two before losing five straight. 

    Michigan Tech comes in after beating Lake Superior State on Saturday. The win earned the team a split in its two-game series and snapped a two-game losing streak.

    These two teams played to a 4–4 tie in an exhibition to start the season.

    On Friday, both teams will look to forget that tie and pick up a big win in the first of the two-game series. These two teams will play two games this weekend before concluding their season series in late January.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Northern Michigan at Michigan Tech in College Hockey

    TV CHANNEL: NBC (WLUCDT - Marquette, MI)
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17122012
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Hornets

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17143817
    NHL

    How to Watch Capitals at Blue Jackets

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17128247
    NHL

    How to Watch Flyers at Hurricanes

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15837611
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch South Carolina at South Dakota in Women's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15713012
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Morehead State at UAB

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_13568006
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Northeastern at UMass Lowell

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 11, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Olivier Sarr (30) Kentucky Wildcats guard Dontaie Allen (11) and Kentucky Wildcats forward Isaiah Jackson (23) celebrate after a basket during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Robert Morris at Kentucky

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_12981040
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Vermont at New Hampshire

    2 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans 2
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Northern Michigan at Michigan Tech

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy