Michigan hosts Notre Dame looking to finally beat the Fighting Irish this year. The Wolverines lost all four games against the Irish this season, including the last two games of the regular season.

How to Watch Notre Dame at Michigan in Men's College Hockey Today:

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Notre Dame at Michigan on fuboTV

Despite losing to the Irish four times, the Wolverines still finished above Notre Dame in the Big Ten standings and will host them on Saturday.

Michigan got to the semifinals by sweeping rival Michigan State last weekend 4-1 and 8-0.

Now the Wolverines will look to get that elusive win against the Irish and earn a berth into the championship game.

Notre Dame finished the regular season with five straight wins, but dropped its first-round opener to Wisconsin before beating the Badgers twice to advance to the semifinals.

The Fighting Irish won game two 3-2 and then finished off Wisconsin 4-2 last Sunday.

The wins earned them a trip to face off against rival Michigan on Saturday night.

The winner of this game will take on either Minnesota or Penn State next Saturday night in the Big Ten Tournament championship game.

