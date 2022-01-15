How to Watch Notre Dame at Ohio State in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Notre Dame won its fourth straight game on Friday night when it beat Ohio State 3-2 in overtime in the first of a two game series.
How to Watch Notre Dame at Ohio State in College Hockey Today:
Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022
Game Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV: Big Ten Network
Live stream the Notre Dame at Ohio State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Spencer Stastney scored 31 seconds into overtime to give the Fighting Irish the win. Notre Dame gave up a late goal to the Buckeyes that sent it to overtime but Stastney made sure the Fighting Irish went home with a big win.
Saturday night they will look to get their fifth straight win and a sweep of rival Ohio State.
The Buckeyes, though, will look to avenge that loss and get back in the win column and pick up a big conference win.
Friday night's loss snapped a seven-game streak without a loss. The Buckeyes had won six straight and then tied Wisconsin during the run. The loss dropped them to 16-7-1 overall and 7-5-1 in the Big Ten.
Saturday night is a big game for both teams as they fight for second place in the Big Ten.
Regional restrictions may apply.