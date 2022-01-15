Notre Dame goes for the series sweep of Ohio State on Saturday night when it faces the Buckeyes in Columbus

Notre Dame won its fourth straight game on Friday night when it beat Ohio State 3-2 in overtime in the first of a two game series.

How to Watch Notre Dame at Ohio State in College Hockey Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Spencer Stastney scored 31 seconds into overtime to give the Fighting Irish the win. Notre Dame gave up a late goal to the Buckeyes that sent it to overtime but Stastney made sure the Fighting Irish went home with a big win.

Saturday night they will look to get their fifth straight win and a sweep of rival Ohio State.

The Buckeyes, though, will look to avenge that loss and get back in the win column and pick up a big conference win.

Friday night's loss snapped a seven-game streak without a loss. The Buckeyes had won six straight and then tied Wisconsin during the run. The loss dropped them to 16-7-1 overall and 7-5-1 in the Big Ten.

Saturday night is a big game for both teams as they fight for second place in the Big Ten.

