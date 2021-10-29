How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Minnesota

No. 14 Notre Dame travels to No. 7 Minnesota on Friday night as both teams open up Big Ten play in NCAA men's hockey.

The No. 14 Notre Dame men's hockey team has started off the season hot, as the Irish have won four of their first five games entering Friday's contest against No. 7 Minnesota.

Notre Dame's lone loss came last Thursday when the Irish were upset 3–2 by RIT in overtime.

Notre Dame avenged that loss with 6–0 blowout win against RIT last Friday. The Irish used three first-period goals to break open the game and never looked back. Max Ellis scored two goals to help pace the Irish (4–1) in their fourth win of the year.

Minnesota (3–3) got swept in a two-game series against Minnesota Duluth last weekend to drop them to .500 on the year. The Golden Gophers lost 5–3 and 2–1 to the Bulldogs a week after they upset No. 1 St. Cloud State in overtime.

The Gophers have had a tough schedule to start the year, one that should help them in the tough Big Ten conference.

