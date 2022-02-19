How to Watch Ohio State at Michigan in Men's College Hockey

Big Ten rivals battle for the second time in two days on Saturday when Ohio State visits Michigan to take on the Wolverines.

Michigan won its sixth game in a row on Friday night when it took down rival Ohio State 5-3. Luke Hughes scored two goals to help propel the Wolverines to the big win.

How to Watch Ohio State at Michigan in College Hockey Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Wolverines are now 15-6 in the Big Ten and a point behind Minnesota for first place in the conference standings.

Michigan has now won two of three against Ohio State as they split a two-game series earlier in the year.

Saturday, the Wolverines will look to clinch the season series and stay up with Minnesota for the top spot in the Big Ten.

Ohio State will look to earn the season split as it tries to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Buckeyes were swept by Minnesota last weekend and Friday the loss to Michigan dropped them two points back of Michigan and three points back of the Golden Gophers for the top of the Big Ten.

Ohio State still has a chance for the top spot of the conference, but it has to win Saturday night or they will effectively be eliminated from the Big Ten regular-season title.

