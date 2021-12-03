How to Watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame in Men's College Hockey

Two of the top teams in the Big Ten meet for a weekend doubleheader in South Bend, starting Friday night when No. 8 Notre Dame hosts No. 18 Ohio State.

No. 18 Ohio State and No. 8 Notre Dame enter this weekend's series as two of the hottest teams in college hockey.

Although they're in third and fourth place, respectively, in the Big Ten standings, that's simply a matter of not having played as many games as the top two teams. The Buckeyes are 8-2 in their last 10 games, while the Fighting Irish are 7-3.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Today:

Game Date: Dec. 3, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live stream Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ohio State comes into this game 8-4 on the season and 4-2 in conference play. That includes a 4-3 win over second-place No. 11 Minnesota two weeks ago.

Last weekend, the Buckeyes hosted Mercyhurst for a pair of non-conference games. They ended up splitting the two games with a 5-4 loss on Friday followed by a 3-2 win on Saturday. Freshman forward Georgii Merkulov had a goal and an assist in that game, giving him a team-high 10 points (three goals and seven assists) through 11 games.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame hasn't played in two weeks. Their lone scheduled game for last weekend against Boston College ended up being canceled as the Eagles were dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. Still, the Fighting Irish are currently on a six-game winning streak. They're 10-3 on the season and 4-2 in Big Ten play.

The last time they took the ice, the Fighting Irish swept first-place No. 3 Michigan in Ann Arbor. Both wins came in overtime, with the second game-ending on a Max Ellis goal that completed a hat trick. Ellis, a junior forward, had four points on the weekend (three goals and one assist) and now leads the team with 18 points (10 goals and eight assists) through 13 games.

This game gets underway Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.