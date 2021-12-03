How to Watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame in Men's College Hockey

Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two of the top teams in the Big Ten meet for a weekend doubleheader in South Bend, starting Friday night when No. 8 Notre Dame hosts No. 18 Ohio State.
    Author:

    No. 18 Ohio State and No. 8 Notre Dame enter this weekend's series as two of the hottest teams in college hockey. 

    Although they're in third and fourth place, respectively, in the Big Ten standings, that's simply a matter of not having played as many games as the top two teams. The Buckeyes are 8-2 in their last 10 games, while the Fighting Irish are 7-3.

    How to Watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 3, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    Live stream Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ohio State comes into this game 8-4 on the season and 4-2 in conference play. That includes a 4-3 win over second-place No. 11 Minnesota two weeks ago.

    Last weekend, the Buckeyes hosted Mercyhurst for a pair of non-conference games. They ended up splitting the two games with a 5-4 loss on Friday followed by a 3-2 win on Saturday. Freshman forward Georgii Merkulov had a goal and an assist in that game, giving him a team-high 10 points (three goals and seven assists) through 11 games.

    Meanwhile, Notre Dame hasn't played in two weeks. Their lone scheduled game for last weekend against Boston College ended up being canceled as the Eagles were dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. Still, the Fighting Irish are currently on a six-game winning streak. They're 10-3 on the season and 4-2 in Big Ten play.

    The last time they took the ice, the Fighting Irish swept first-place No. 3 Michigan in Ann Arbor. Both wins came in overtime, with the second game-ending on a Max Ellis goal that completed a hat trick. Ellis, a junior forward, had four points on the weekend (three goals and one assist) and now leads the team with 18 points (10 goals and eight assists) through 13 games.

    This game gets underway Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    3
    2021

    Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

    TV CHANNEL: NBCSN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 22, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) passes the ball in front of Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers at Hawks

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) and guard DeAndre' Bembry (95) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Nets

    2 minutes ago
    college hockey
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame in Men's College Hockey

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17268980
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Pacers

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_15832624
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch College Park Skyhawks vs. Westchester Knicks

    32 minutes ago
    high school football
    High School Football

    How to Watch WVSSAC Class AA Championship: Fairmont Senior vs. Independence

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_17164813
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Connecticut at Seton Hall in Women's College Basketball

    32 minutes ago
    florida state soccer
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Florida State vs. Rutgers in Women's College Soccer

    32 minutes ago
    san jose sharks
    NHL

    How to Watch Sharks at Rangers

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy