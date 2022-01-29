Skip to main content

How to Watch Omaha-Nebraska vs. Colorado College in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In Friday night NCHC action, No. 16 Omaha-Nebraska visits Colorado College for the first of a two-game weekend series.

No. 16 Omaha-Nebraska stumbled a bit coming out of the holiday break, losing three straight games. All three losses came at the hands of National Collegiate Hockey Conference opponents. However, they bounced back with a 5-1 win over No. 7 Minnesota-Duluth last Saturday and now will look to carry that momentum over as they visit Colorado College for the first game of a weekend doubleheader Friday night.

How to Watch Omaha-Nebraska vs. Colorado College Today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream Omaha-Nebraska vs. Colorado College on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In that 5-1 win over the Bulldogs last weekend, junior goalie Isaiah Saville made 27 saves. Offensively, junior forward Brandon Scanlin led the way with a goal and two assists. Scanlin leads the team with 20 assists on the season, and his 22 points are second only to senior forward Taylor Ward's 27.

Omaha-Nebraska is 15-9 overall this season, and 5-7 in conference play. However, everything is still close in the NCHC standings, and the Mavericks are just three games back of second place with plenty of games to go.

This is the third time this year these two teams have met. They split a series in Omaha back in early December, with a 4-3 win for the Mavericks followed by a 4-0 win by the Tigers.

Who will come out on top in this one? Coverage begins on CBS Sports Network with puck drop at 9 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

