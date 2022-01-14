How to Watch Penn State vs. Michigan in Men's College Hockey

No. 4 Michigan is coming off of a big sweep of non-conference opponent No. 14 UMass last weekend. The Wolverines look to keep that momentum rolling against a conference opponent when they host Penn State for two games this weekend starting on Friday.

Heading into last weekend's series against No. 14 UMass, No 4. Michigan had split its previous five weekend series. In their first series of 2022, the Wolverines pulled off a convincing sweep of the reigning national champions with wins of 4-1 and 4-2. Now back in conference play, they'll go for a third straight win Friday night in the first of two games this weekend against Penn State.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Michigan Today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: The CW (WKBD - Detroit, MI)

Live stream Penn State vs. Michigan on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In those two wins, sophomore forward Brendan Brisson totaled five points. He had two goals and an assist Friday night, then another goal and assist Saturday. His 14 goals on the season lead the team, and he's second in overall points with 27.

With those wins, Michigan is now 16-6-1 on the season. Against conference opponents the Wolverines are 7-5, which is good for second place two points behind No. 8 Minnesota and a point ahead of No. 13 Notre Dame.

Penn State gave that Notre Dame team trouble last weekend, taking the Fighting Irish to overtime before falling 5-4 on Saturday. Overall, the Nittany Lions are 12-10 this season.

This game can be found on The CW Detroit. Face-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.