Skip to main content

How to Watch Penn State vs. Michigan in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 4 Michigan is coming off of a big sweep of non-conference opponent No. 14 UMass last weekend. The Wolverines look to keep that momentum rolling against a conference opponent when they host Penn State for two games this weekend starting on Friday.

Heading into last weekend's series against No. 14 UMass, No 4. Michigan had split its previous five weekend series. In their first series of 2022, the Wolverines pulled off a convincing sweep of the reigning national champions with wins of 4-1 and 4-2. Now back in conference play, they'll go for a third straight win Friday night in the first of two games this weekend against Penn State. 

How to Watch Penn State vs. Michigan Today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: The CW (WKBD - Detroit, MI)

Live stream Penn State vs. Michigan on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In those two wins, sophomore forward Brendan Brisson totaled five points. He had two goals and an assist Friday night, then another goal and assist Saturday. His 14 goals on the season lead the team, and he's second in overall points with 27.

With those wins, Michigan is now 16-6-1 on the season. Against conference opponents the Wolverines are 7-5, which is good for second place two points behind No. 8 Minnesota and a point ahead of No. 13 Notre Dame. 

Penn State gave that Notre Dame team trouble last weekend, taking the Fighting Irish to overtime before falling 5-4 on Saturday. Overall, the Nittany Lions are 12-10 this season.

This game can be found on The CW Detroit. Face-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Penn State vs. Michigan

TV CHANNEL: The CW (WKBD - Detroit, MI)
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 20, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) work for the ball in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at 76ers

24 seconds ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; VCU Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots the ball as Davidson Wildcats forward Hyunjung Lee (1) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch VCU at St. Bonaventure in Men's College Basketball

24 seconds ago
Michigan Hockey
College Hockey

How to Watch Penn State vs. Michigan in Men's College Hockey

24 seconds ago
USATSI_17489971
NHL

How to Watch Stars at Panthers

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17489927
NBA

How to Watch Suns at Pacers

30 minutes ago
Nov 24, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) and Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) look for the rebound during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Magic at Hornets

30 minutes ago
Nov 13, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) passes the ball between Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) and guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Raptors at Pistons

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17501343
PGA Tour

How to Watch Sony Open in Hawaii, Second Round

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17432860
College Wrestling

How to Watch Michigan at Ohio State in College Wrestling

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy